Moody's says it will appeal HK tribunal decision on "red flags" report

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
HONG KONG, April 28 Moody's Investor Services said on Thursday it was appealing a tribunal decision that upheld a Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) disciplinary action against the company for a report it published on Chinese companies.
A spokesman for Moody's said the company had served notice of appeal with the Hong Kong Court of Appeal this week.
The appeal will attempt to overturn a ruling by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal, handed down last month, upholding the SFC's claim that Moody's breached the Code of Conduct when it published a report that identified accounting and governance risks at Chinese companies. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.