UPDATE 2-Moody's loses Hong Kong appeal over 'red flags' report

By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, June 8 Hong Kong's Court of Appeal
found Moody's broke the rules when it published a report about
Chinese companies in 2011, rejecting the credit rating agency's
appeal against a tribunal ruling last year, Moody's said on
Thursday.
The case has been watched closely by the financial industry
and corporate governance activists as it is could redefine the
limits on what can be written in reports on public companies and
potentially curtail the activities of Hong Kong research firms.
The appeal court ruled in favour of a March 2016 ruling by
the Securities and Futures Appeal Tribunal (SFAT) that partly
upheld action taken against the Hong Kong division of Moody's
Investors Service over its "red flags" report.
The SFAT ruled that Moody's breached the Securities and
Futures Commission code of conduct by publishing a report in
July 2011 that raised concerns about corporate governance at 49
Chinese firms and contributed to a fall in their share prices.
"Moody's is disappointed by the Hong Kong Court of Appeal's
decision. Moody's did not engage in misleading conduct and
disagrees that the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)
should be able to regulate the content of research
publications," Donough Foley, senior vice president, government
and public affairs, at Moody's, said in a statement.
"Moody's is reviewing the Court's opinion and is considering
its options," the statement said.
The SFC had said Moody's failed to ensure the accuracy of
the report and painted a misleading picture of the companies. It
was the first action taken by the SFC against a credit-rating
firm since it started regulating rating activities in June 2011.
Moody's argued the report did not constitute a credit rating
and was therefore not subject to the SFC's jurisdiction but the
SFAT rejected the defence.
The Moody's case has fuelled concerns that governments in
the region are increasingly trying to muffle negative research.
The Indonesian Finance Ministry penalised JPMorgan Chase
after it published a negative report on Indonesia.
The appeal court's ruling also comes amid a renewed focus on
negative research in Hong Kong, following a flurry of short-sell
reports on companies in the city.
"The SFC considers that responsible research, including
those issued by credit rating agencies and research houses, can
all contribute to the overall market quality and price discovery
process and has no intention to suppress legitimate commentaries
on listed companies, whether positive or negative," SFC CEO
Ashley Alder said in a statement on Thursday.
"The Moody's case is about substandard work by a licensed
person who is required to comply with the provisions set out in
the code of conduct and uphold high standards of competence.
Any person, whether licensed or not, who makes serious
allegations about listed companies should be reasonably prudent
in making them," Alder said.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and David Clarke)