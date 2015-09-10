版本:
Hong Kong watchdog says Moody's broke code of conduct with 'red flags' report

HONG KONG, Sept 10 The Hong Kong unit of ratings agency Moody's Corp breached the regulator's code of conduct in the publication of a 2011 report on Chinese companies, a Hong Kong appeals tribunal heard on Thursday.

The allegations were heard during Moody's Investors Services HK Ltd's appeal against a decision by Hong Kong's markets watchdog to fine the company $3 million for a July 2011 report that raised concerns about corporate governance at 49 Chinese Hong Kong-listed companies.

Moody's said the regulator overstepped its mark in claiming the report was akin to a credit rating, which would fall under the regulator's code of conduct.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Stephen Coates)

