UPDATE 2-Hong Kong watchdog says Moody's broke code of conduct with 'red flags' report

* Moody's appeals $3 mln fine for July 2011 report

* Report raised 'red flags' over Chinese companies

* Case hinges on definition of credit rating (Adds details of SFC allegations and Moody's response)

By Michelle Price

HONG KONG, Sept 10 Moody's Corp broke a Hong Kong regulator's code of conduct in the publication of a report on Chinese companies, an appeals tribunal heard on Thursday, in a landmark case pitting the ratings agency against the securities watchdog.

The allegations were heard during Moody's Investors Services HK Ltd's appeal against a decision by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to fine the company $3 million for a July 2011 report that raised concerns about corporate governance at 49 Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong.

The SFC fine is the first disciplinary action taken by the regulator against a credit rating agency since these firms' activities became directly regulated by the SFC in June 2011 and could have major implications for the types of services credit rating firms are able to offer in the financial centre.

The case before Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal (SFAT) comes amid growing investor scrutiny of Chinese companies after months of market turmoil and renewed attention from short-sell research firms hoping to sniff out corporate fraud in Asia.

Corporate governance activists and analysts say the SFC's proposed penalty is a worrying development for independent research at a time when demand for insight into Chinese companies is rising.

The SFC proposed fining Moody's HK$23 million ($2.97 million) in November last year and Moody's subsequently filed to appeal the fine. Details of the exact allegations against Moody's were made clear for the first time on Thursday

The case hinges on the definition of a credit rating and whether the report could constitute a rating or the preparation of one, which would then make it subject to the SFC's code of conduct.

"We say the report was plainly not preparing a credit rating," Adrian Huggins, counsel for Moody's, said at the SFC's appeals tribunal in Hong Kong.

The SFC alleges that in producing the report Moody's breached three provisions of the code of conduct that require regulated firms to act with "honesty and fairness", due diligence and to have adequate internal controls. Huggins said it was "deeply aggrieved" by the SFC's imputation that the company had acted dishonestly.

Moody's, like other media outlets, regularly published supplemental reports and "should be on a level playing field in terms of freedom of speech as Reuters and Bloomberg", Huggins added.

The hearing will continue on Friday. ($1 = 7.7507 Hong Kong dollars) (Writing by Lawrence White and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)