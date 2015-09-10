UPDATE 2-Hong Kong watchdog says Moody's broke code of conduct with 'red flags' report

* Moody's appeals $3 mln fine for July 2011 report
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, Sept 10 Moody's Corp broke a
Hong Kong regulator's code of conduct in the publication of a
report on Chinese companies, an appeals tribunal heard on
Thursday, in a landmark case pitting the ratings agency against
the securities watchdog.
The allegations were heard during Moody's Investors Services
HK Ltd's appeal against a decision by Hong Kong's Securities and
Futures Commission (SFC) to fine the company $3 million for a
July 2011 report that raised concerns about corporate governance
at 49 Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong.
The SFC fine is the first disciplinary action taken by the
regulator against a credit rating agency since these firms'
activities became directly regulated by the SFC in June 2011 and
could have major implications for the types of services credit
rating firms are able to offer in the financial centre.
The case before Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Appeals
Tribunal (SFAT) comes amid growing investor scrutiny of Chinese
companies after months of market turmoil and renewed attention
from short-sell research firms hoping to sniff out corporate
fraud in Asia.
Corporate governance activists and analysts say the SFC's
proposed penalty is a worrying development for independent
research at a time when demand for insight into Chinese
companies is rising.
The SFC proposed fining Moody's HK$23 million ($2.97
million) in November last year and Moody's subsequently filed to
appeal the fine. Details of the exact allegations against
Moody's were made clear for the first time on Thursday
The case hinges on the definition of a credit rating and
whether the report could constitute a rating or the preparation
of one, which would then make it subject to the SFC's code of
conduct.
"We say the report was plainly not preparing a credit
rating," Adrian Huggins, counsel for Moody's, said at the SFC's
appeals tribunal in Hong Kong.
The SFC alleges that in producing the report Moody's
breached three provisions of the code of conduct that require
regulated firms to act with "honesty and fairness", due
diligence and to have adequate internal controls. Huggins said
it was "deeply aggrieved" by the SFC's imputation that the
company had acted dishonestly.
Moody's, like other media outlets, regularly published
supplemental reports and "should be on a level playing field in
terms of freedom of speech as Reuters and Bloomberg", Huggins
added.
The hearing will continue on Friday.
($1 = 7.7507 Hong Kong dollars)
(Writing by Lawrence White and Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)