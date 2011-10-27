UPDATE 4-Moody's sees potential rebound in bond issues

* CEO calls pipeline for new ratings "pretty strong"

* Q3 EPS 57 cents beats Wall Street estimate of 49 cents

* Revenue lifted by research and consulting businesses

* Share count falls as company repurchases 6.8 mln shares

* Shares close up more than 9 percent (Rewrites, Adds executive comments, closing share price)

By David Henry

Oct 27 Moody's Corp (MCO.N) Chief Executive Raymond McDaniel said on Thursday the corporate bond rating business is poised to rebound when credit markets stabilize.

McDaniel told Wall Street analysts that the pipeline of corporations waiting to issue new bonds is "pretty strong."

"There is reason to feel pretty good about the future. It is just predicting exactly which quarter that is going to happen that we are finding difficult," McDaniel said, adding the caveat that the markets may continue to be volatile.

McDaniel spoke after the credit ratings company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates through a combination of share buybacks, an unusually low tax rate and strength in its less well-known Moody's Analytics businesses of financial research, risk management and consulting services.

Earnings per share in the third quarter were 57 cents compared with the 49 cents expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's earning release coincided with news of a major agreement to resolve the European debt crisis and came as at least seven corporations approached the market with several billion dollars of investment grade bonds for sale. [ID:nIFR8yHjdj]

Moody's shares rose 9.1 percent to close at $36.75 in New York Stock Exchange trading Thursday after gaining 4.9 percent on Wednesday.

The stock's move seemed to leave as an afterthought the fact that Moody's third-quarter net income fell 4 percent to $130.7 million. Earnings per share were down a penny.

Moody's bond rating revenue declined in the quarter by 1.9 percent as corporate issuers backed away from the market turmoil that came with sovereign debt crises in Europe and the United States.

Last week McGraw-Hill Cos Inc MHP.N said revenue at Standard & Poor's, its competing ratings service, fell by a similar 1.8 percent in the quarter.

But Moody's revenue decline in ratings revenue was offset by Moody's Analytics, which added $24.8 million in new revenue and provided one-third of all total corporate revenue for the quarter. The company has been building up Moody's Analytics in an effort to temper the swings in its ratings business.

Total revenue at the company grew 1 percent, excluding the benefit of a foreign currency translation.

The decline in earnings per share was moderated by stock buybacks during the past year. The company said it repurchased 6.8 million shares in the quarter after buying back none in the second quarter. The average number of shares outstanding was 2.9 percent fewer in the quarter than a year earlier.

The results were also helped by a tax rate of 28.5 percent, which is lower than the 31 percent rate the company expects for the entire year. The company said the rate was low because of the resolution of a state tax matter in its favor.

The slowdown in debt issues came as rating agencies have been at the forefront of debt crises in the United States and Europe with downgrades of sovereign issues and threats of more to come.

Politicians have criticized the agencies for making problems worse after contributing to the 2008 financial crisis by issuing fundamentally flawed ratings on securities linked to mortgages.

Governments on both sides of the Atlantic are drawing up new regulations to reduce the power and profits of the agencies. But those new rules are a long way from having any bite, and the greater immediate threat to profits is the slowdown in private borrowing.

Still, the agencies' fortunes could improve quickly if the markets firm up and if European entities begin to refinance their debt with new bond issues.

For now, Moody's affirmed its full-year earnings forecast, adding an upbeat twist. It said it expects final results to be "at the upper end" of the $2.38-to-$2.48-per-share range it had given three months ago. To reach the top of the range, according to Thomson Reuters data, Moody's would have to earn 45 cents in the fourth quarter, 6 cents less than the average analyst estimate. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, Gerald E. McCormick and Steve Orlofsky)