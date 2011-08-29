版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 29日 星期一 18:03 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts Sino-Forest to Caa1; further downgrade review

Aug 29 Sino-Forest Corporation ("Sino-Forest")

*Moody's downgrades Sino-Forest to Caa1 from B1; further downgrade review

