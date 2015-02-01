U.S. Justice Dept investigating Moody's for mortgage deal ratings-WSJ

BRIEF-Arconic says purchased remainder of debt held by Citigroup and Credit Suisse
* Arconic completes debt-for-equity exchange of Alcoa Corporation common stock; reduces $800 million of debt year to date
Feb 1 The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Moody's Investors Services for issuing favorable grades on mortgage deals in the lead-up to the financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The federal probe comes as the Justice Department nears a settlement with Standard & Poors Ratings Services over similar actions, the Journal reported. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)
* Arconic completes debt-for-equity exchange of Alcoa Corporation common stock; reduces $800 million of debt year to date
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 5 Pierre Andurand, who runs one of the biggest hedge funds specialising in oil, liquidated the fund's last long positions in oil last week and is running a very reduced risk at the moment, a market source familiar with the development said.
May 4 U.S. shale exploration company Marathon Oil Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by higher crude prices.