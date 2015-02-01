版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 2日 星期一 04:45 BJT

U.S. Justice Dept investigating Moody's for mortgage deal ratings-WSJ

Feb 1 The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Moody's Investors Services for issuing favorable grades on mortgage deals in the lead-up to the financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The federal probe comes as the Justice Department nears a settlement with Standard & Poors Ratings Services over similar actions, the Journal reported. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐