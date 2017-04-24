MOVES-Moody's Investors Service appoints Ian Dimmock as vice president

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Rating agency Moody's Investors Service Inc appointed Ian Dimmock to its EMEA relationship management team as vice president - relationship manager, corporate loan specialist.
Dimmock, who has 21 years of experience, most recently served as director, corporate loan markets at Lloyds.
Dimmock will develop strategy and execute outreach programs at Moody's to improve relationships with syndicate banks and loan arrangers active in the corporate loan market, traditional and alternative investors holding such assets, and other financial intermediaries. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: