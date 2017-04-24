MOVES-Moody's Investors Service appoints Ian Dimmock as vice president

April 24 Rating agency Moody's Investors Service Inc appointed Ian Dimmock to its EMEA relationship management team as vice president - relationship manager, corporate loan specialist.

Dimmock, who has 21 years of experience, most recently served as director, corporate loan markets at Lloyds.

Dimmock will develop strategy and execute outreach programs at Moody's to improve relationships with syndicate banks and loan arrangers active in the corporate loan market, traditional and alternative investors holding such assets, and other financial intermediaries. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)