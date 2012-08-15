New Issue-Moody's Corp sells $500 mln notes

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Aug 15 Moody's Corp on Wednesday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MOODY'S CORP AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.5 PCT MATURITY 09/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.218 FIRST PAY 03/01/2013 MOODY'S NR YIELD 4.598 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/20/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 280 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NR MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.