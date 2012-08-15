版本:
New Issue-Moody's Corp sells $500 mln notes

Aug 15 Moody's Corp on Wednesday sold
$500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MOODY'S CORP

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 4.5 PCT     MATURITY    09/01/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.218   FIRST PAY   03/01/2013
MOODY'S NR      YIELD 4.598 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/20/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 280 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH NR        MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS

