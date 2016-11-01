UPDATE 1-Moody's ups outlook for North American rails, cites revenue growth

(Adds details from report, Moody's analyst comment)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Nov 1 Ratings agency Moody's on Tuesday
raised its outlook for the North American railroad industry,
citing the possibility of rising revenue as freight volumes
stabilize.
Moody's said it expected revenue for the railroads to be
flat to up 2.5 percent over the next 12 to 18 months as they
regain some pricing power following freight declines led by coal
since early 2015.
Coal freight volumes have plummeted as utilities have
switched to burning cheaper natural gas instead and coal exports
have been hurt by the strong U.S. dollar. This has left the
railroads scrambling to trim costs by mothballing locomotives
and putting workers on furlough.
Senior analyst Rene Lipsch wrote in a report on the
railroads that Moody's expects coal freight volumes to be flat
over the next 12 to 18 months because of a spike in natural gas
prices over the last six months, but warned that uncertainty
over how cold the coming winter will be and volatility in gas
prices "continue to pose risks."
He wrote that grain is currently the only rail freight
commodity showing robust growth and that there is "no clear
catalyst yet" for growth in intermodal services due to high
levels of inventory among retailers. Intermodal shipments
consist of containers of consumer goods that can be hauled by
ship, truck or train.
"We expect that pressure on pricing will ease, as freight
demand stabilizes, headwinds in energy markets moderate and an
increase in fuel prices reverses some of the benefits that truck
carriers gained from low fuel costs," Lipsch wrote.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom Brown)