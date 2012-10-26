Moody's raises full-year profit forecast again

Oct 26 Moody's Corp reported a higher quarterly profit and the bond-rating company raised its full-year profit forecast for the second time in two months.

The company said it expects full-year profit of between $2.95 and $3.05 per share, up from its previous range of between $2.76 and $2.86 per share.

Moody's also raised its pro-forma earnings forecast to between $2.89 and $2.99 per share.

The credit rating and financial research company had raised its full-year profit forecast last month on stronger growth in its corporate bond rating and analytics businesses.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $183.9 million, or 81 cents per share, from $130.7 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 30 percent to $688.5 million.