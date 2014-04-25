Moody's profit beats estimates as analytics unit revenue rises

* First-qtr adj earnings $0.97/shr vs est $0.91
* Revenue at analytics unit rises 15 pct
* Reaffirms full-year earnings view of $3.90-$4.00/shr
April 25 Credit rating agency Moody's Corp
reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit,
driven by higher income from its analytics unit.
Net income attributable to Moody's rose to $218 million, or
$1 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $188.4
million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, the company earned 97 cents per
share, above analysts' average estimate of 91 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue increased 5 percent to $767.2 million but fell short
of the average analyst estimate of $770.2 million.
Revenue at Moody's analytics division, which sells financial
research and data for assessing risk, rose 15 percent to $241.4
million, helped in part by the company's acquisition of Amba
Investment Services.
The analytics department has helped Moody's weather a
slowdown in bond issuance. Bond rating still forms the bulk of
Moody's revenue and that unit's revenue rose less than 1 percent
to $525.8 million.
The global bond markets, which hit record highs last year
due to historic low interest rates, were muted during the first
two months of the year.
Moody's along with Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, and
Fitch Ratings, owned by Fimalac SA's, have a 95
percent share of the credit rating market.
McGraw Hill Financial Inc, which owns Standard &
Poor's, reports results next week.
Moody's reaffirmed its full-year forecast for earnings of
$3.90 to $4.00 per share and revenue growth percentage in
high-single digits.
Moody's shares, which have risen about 45 percent in the
year to Thursday's close, were little changed at $79.33 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)