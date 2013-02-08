UPDATE 2-Moody's profit soars; forecasts strong 2013 earnings

* Sees full-year EPS $3.45-$3.55 vs $3.05 year earlier
* Expects full-year revenue growth rate in high single
digits
* Fourth-quarter EPS $0.70 vs $0.43 year earlier
* Fourth-quarter revenue up 33 percent
* Shares rise 2 percent before the bell
Feb 8 Credit rating agency Moody's Corp,
which could face a federal lawsuit tied to pre-crisis ratings,
said quarterly profit jumped 66 percent and the company forecast
strong 2013 earnings.
The company has been benefiting as firms refinance debt to
take advantage of rock-bottom interest rates to access cheap
funding.
Moody's said it expects full-year earnings in the range of
$3.45 to $3.55 per share and full-year revenue growth rate in
the high single digits percent range.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $3.18
per share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The growth rate at the Investor Services unit, which houses
the bond rating business, is set to slow. The company forecast
revenue growth at the unit in the high-single-digit percent
range, compared with the 20 percent rise in 2012.
Net income rose to $160.1 million, or 70 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter, from $96.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose 33 percent to $754.2 million.
Global corporate finance business rose 73 percent to $244.9
million.
EYES ON LAWSUIT
The company's stock has slumped since the U.S. government
launched a $5 billion civil suit against rival Standard & Poor's
and parent McGraw-Hill Companies Inc over mortgage bond
ratings tied to the financial crisis.
The U.S. Justice Department and multiple states are
discussing suing Moody's for defrauding investors, Reuters
reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter,
but any such move will likely wait until the lawsuit against S&P
is tested in the courts.
Moody's is already facing fraud claims filed by private
investors.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, King County in Washington state,
and other investors are suing the firm over losses in Cheyne, a
structured investment vehicle. That trial is scheduled to start
in May.
Moody's and S&P have long faced criticism from investors,
politicians and regulators for assigning high ratings to
thousands of subprime and other mortgage securities that quickly
turned sour.
The company's shares rose 2 percent to $47.95 in trading
before the bell. They closed at $46.99 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday.