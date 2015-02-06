Moody's profit up 14 pct as U.S. bond issuance rises

BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 mln
* Reven Housing Reit Inc files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8aQcX) Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Credit rating agency Moody's Corp reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by an increase in bond issuance in the United States.
Net income attributable to Moody's rose to $236.3 million, or $1.12 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $206.7 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk