UPDATE 1-Bond ratings business drives Moody's profit beat

(Adds details)
May 1 Credit rating agency Moody's Corp
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by
strong growth in its bond ratings and financial services
businesses.
Revenue from the corporate bond ratings business rose 13
percent to $298.7 million in the first quarter, as a rise in M&A
activity led to higher investment-grade issuance.
High-grade U.S. corporate debt offerings jumped 8 percent to
$341.9 billion in the first quarter from a year earlier, marking
the strongest three-month period for the asset class since
records began in 1980, according to Thomson Reuters data. (tmsnrt.rs/1zeFEIk)
Overall revenue in Moody's credit ratings business rose
about 14 percent to $602.3 million, accounting for about 70
percent of the company's total revenue.
The analytics division, which sells financial research and
data for assessing risk, reported a 10.5 percent rise in revenue
to $263.3 million for the first quarter ended March 31.
Moody's bought credit rating and research services company
Equilibrium in March to strengthen its presence in Latin
America.
The company ramped up its financial services business by
buying analytics software provider Lewtan Technologies and loan
origination software maker WebEquity Solutions last year.
Net income attributable to Moody's rose to $230.1 million,
or $1.11 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from
$218 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.03 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earlier this week, McGraw Hill Financial Inc
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by
growth in its Standard & Poor's ratings service business.
Moody's shares closed at $107.52 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange. Up to Thursday's close, the company's shares
have gained 11 percent this year.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)