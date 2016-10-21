REFILE-Moody's says DoJ preparing complaint alleging violations

(Corrects name to Moody's Investors Service from Moody's
Investor Services in paragraph 1)
Oct 21 Moody's Corp, parent of ratings
agency Moody's Investors Service, said on Friday the U.S.
Justice Department was preparing a civil complaint against the
company, alleging violations of federal law in the run-up to the
financial crisis.
The complaint alleges Moody's violated the Financial
Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act while rating
residential mortgage-backed securities and collateralized debt
obligations.
Moody's has periodically received subpoenas and inquiries
from government authorities, including the Department of
Justice, related to the global credit crisis of 2008.
The company also reported that third-quarter net income
attributable to Moody's rose 10.2 percent to $255.3 million for
the three months ended Sept. 30.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)