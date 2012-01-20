版本:
RPT-Moody's downgrades Sony, Panasonic on TV losses

TOKYO Jan 20 Moody's investment service downgraded its ratings for both Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp on Friday citing concerns about continuing losses in each of the Japanese consumer electronics firms' television divisions.

Moody's downgraded Sony to Baa1 from A3 and Panasonic to A2 from A1.

