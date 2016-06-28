UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts outlook on UK banking system, 12 banks after Brexit

(Adds outlook change for eight insurance groups)
June 28 Moody's Investors Service cut its
outlook on the UK banking system to 'negative' from 'stable' on
Tuesday, and also lowered its outlook on some UK insurers and
banks, citing the negative impact of the UK's vote to leave the
European Union.
"We expect lower economic growth and heightened uncertainty
over the UK's future trade relationship with the EU to lead to
reduced demand for credit, higher credit losses and more
volatile wholesale funding conditions for UK financial
institutions," Moody's said. (bit.ly/291OP3N)
The ratings agency cut its outlook on some UK life insurers
stating that the period of uncertainty following the Brexit will
cause market volatility, weighing on insurers' capitalisation.
Aviva plc, Standard Life plc, Prudential UK
and Legal & General Group plc were among the insurers
downgraded.
Moody's also cut the outlooks on the ratings of 12 UK banks
and building societies, citing expectations of reduced
profitability after the referendum vote. (bit.ly/2911JCv)
Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc,
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and Santander UK Plc
were among the banks Moody's downgraded.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)