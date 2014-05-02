Moody's looks to cash in on lucrative CoCo business

* Ratings agency to rate riskiest contingent capital bonds
* Fees of up to USD100k up for grabs
* Changes could yield one-notch upgrades for 20 securities
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - Moody's is set to reverse course and
begin rating the riskiest contingent capital bonds before the
end of the summer, entering a market that has fast become too
big, and profitable, to ignore.
The ratings agency is seeking market feedback over the next
month about expanding its ratings coverage of CoCos to include
high-trigger bond instruments. Up until now, it has only rated
bonds that write down or convert to equity when a bank hits a
5.125% trigger.
According to Moody's, contingent capital is now a much more
transparent market with a broader investor appeal, which has
driven it to reevaluate its position.
"In response to the growth of the market, investors are now
actively requesting our opinion ratings on CoCos, different
instruments which we haven't seen before," said Johannes
Wassenberg, a banking managing director at Moody's.
"We now feel more comfortable in the risks of the market but
are still aware that the instruments have never been tested
through a crisis, so we need to be cautious."
The CoCo market is expected to include 65bn worth of
Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities this year - a lucrative
business for a ratings agency that can charge as much as
US$100,000 (72,000) per rating it provides.
"This is a huge swing in the pendulum for Moody's," said a
hybrid capital bank expert.
"They are now looking to rate absolutely everything, even
when banks haven't solicited them to do so. This will cement the
standing of CoCos in the more mainstream market but is unlikely
to have any impact on price or investor appetite."
Moody's is also proposing to create a cap of Ba1 for the
ratings of high-trigger bonds, a move that prevent banks from
issuing an investment-grade CoCo.
"This might be most relevant for some of the Nordics, where
they may have high triggers but their ratings and capital
strength might otherwise still give them a shot at an
investment-grade Additional Tier 1 rating," said the banker.
CoCos, often known as hybrid bank capital, have equity-like
features but are cheaper than equity and could help banks meet
tough new rules to prevent a repeat of the 2007-2009 financial
crisis when taxpayers bore the brunt of bank bailouts.
Moody's has been on the sidelines of the high-trigger CoCo
market since its inception, preventing it from winning fees from
very active banks like Barclays and Credit Agricole that issue
bonds with 7% triggers.
Moody's main concern with high-trigger instruments lies with
there being a risk of having a junior debt/preferred equity
claim should the bank become non-viable, at precisely the same
time as potentially risking conversion to equity or write-down.
Moody's still appears cautious about instruments that are
first in the firing line if a bank runs into trouble and needs
to recapitalise.
"This is an untested class of bank securities and there
remains some degree of uncertainty as to when conversion or
write-down could be triggered," Moody's said.
"The likelihood of a trigger breach - even though closely
tied to a deterioration in the bank's financial condition - is
by design meant to be higher than the likelihood of a bank-wide
failure."
EVEN KEEL
In what appears to be good news for banks looking for an
additional rating, Moody's is also looking at removing a
one-notch rating cut for Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 relative
to old-style securities.
"We initially implemented the one-notch differential to
capture the additional uncertainty regarding the timing of an
impairment event being triggered prior to the point of
non-viability," Moody's said.
"However, our ongoing analysis of market developments
suggests that this additional risk is lower than originally
thought and, for Additional Tier 1 securities, does not justify
a full notch adjustment relative to the ratings on corresponding
traditional Tier 1 securities."
If Moody's goes ahead with this proposal, approximately 20
securities, mostly Additional Tier 1 bonds, could be upgraded
one notch.
"Given the importance of this emerging asset class and the
degree and nature of credit risk posed to investors, we intend
to express our opinion to the market through rating these
securities where possible," Moody's said in its report.
Market participants have until June 2 to send in comments
on the proposed changes to the ratings agency's practices.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers and
Philip Wright)