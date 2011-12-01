UPDATE 1-Moog names new CEO

BRIEF-Manchester United PLC Q2 basic earnings per share 10.69 pence
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
Dec 1 Moog Inc, which makes precision control equipment, said it named John Scannell as its new chief executive, replacing Robert Brady, who headed the company for a year.
Scannell, who has been with the company for 21 years, steps up from his current post of chief financial officer.
Brady will continue as the executive chairman, the company said in a statement.
Shares of the East Aurora, New York-based company closed at $41.82 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday as losses in privately held investments that have yet to be realized dragged on overall performance.
* Tremor Video reports strong full-year and record fourth-quarter 2016 financial results; announces ceo transition