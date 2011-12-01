UPDATE 1-Moog names new CEO

Dec 1 Moog Inc, which makes precision control equipment, said it named John Scannell as its new chief executive, replacing Robert Brady, who headed the company for a year.

Scannell, who has been with the company for 21 years, steps up from his current post of chief financial officer.

Brady will continue as the executive chairman, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the East Aurora, New York-based company closed at $41.82 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.