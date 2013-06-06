版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 6日 星期四 15:42 BJT

Morgan Stanley LNG traders leave for Glencore - sources

LONDON, June 6 Morgan Stanley's four-person team of liquefied natural gas traders in London and Singapore are leaving the bank to join commodities giant Glencore Xstrata, industry sources said on Thursday.

Three of the traders are based in London and one is based in Singapore, three sources with knowledge of the move said.

Morgan Stanley and Glencore declined to comment.

It is rare for banks to have active LNG trading desks and Morgan Stanley's team was seen as a big strength of its commodities trading division.

Morgan Stanley has been particularly active trading LNG into Argentina and Spain in recent years.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman hinted in October at a possible sale of the bank's multibillion-dollar oil trading arm that handles energy and some metals trading.

He said Morgan Stanley had an obligation to explore "different structures" for those units because of new U.S. regulations limiting their activities.

Glencore, one of the world's biggest commodity traders, is trading gas and has been looking to expand its LNG business.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐