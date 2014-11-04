UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley may face legal claims from U.S. govt -filing

(Adds more information from filing)
NEW YORK Nov 4 Morgan Stanley said on
Tuesday it is responding to potential legal claims from
government entities, including the U.S. Department of Justice
and several state attorneys general over mortgage securities.
The Wall Street bank said some matters with government
entities, which are part of the RMBS Working Group of the
Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force, are in "advanced
stages."
The matters include investigations related to its due
diligence on loans it purchased for securitization, its
communications with ratings agencies, disclosures to investors
and its handling of servicing and foreclosure-related issues.
Morgan Stanley also said it will post a tax benefit of about
$1.3 billion in the fourth quarter due to the restructuring of a
legal entity from a partnership to a corporation. The entity,
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney Holdings LLC, is the holding company
for the joint venture it created with Citigroup Inc when
it agreed to acquire the Smith Barney wealth management
business.
The company also reduced its third-quarter earnings per
share by one penny, from the 84 cents it reported on Oct. 17 to
83 cents per share. The reduction was caused by higher expenses
related to delivering investment prospectuses to wealth
management clients.
Morgan Stanley made the disclosures in its quarterly 10-Q
filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
