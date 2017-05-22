Morgan Stanley shareholders approve executive compensation plan

UPDATE 1-GM settles hundreds of ignition switch lawsuits
NEW YORK, June 23 General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
PURCHASE, N.Y. May 22 Morgan Stanley's executive compensation plan received the support of over 90 percent of its shareholders at the bank's annual meeting in its Purchase, New York wealth management headquarters on Monday.
Morgan Stanley avoided protests that dominated other Wall Street firm's annual meetings this year. JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon faced activists during the bank's annual meeting last week who demanded answers about his role on a White House business council.
Morgan Stanley awarded Gorman $22.5 million in 2016, up 7 percent from the year ago period. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in Purchase, New York)
NEW YORK, June 23 General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Brazil's agriculture minister prepared to travel to the United States on Friday to fight a ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef, which hit shares of local meatpackers and revived concerns about the image of the world's largest beef exporter.
* U.S. FDA approves Bevyxxa® (Betrixaban) first and only anticoagulant for hospital and extended duration prevention of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) in acutely ill medical patients