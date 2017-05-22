版本:
2017年 5月 23日 星期二

Morgan Stanley shareholders approve executive compensation plan

PURCHASE, N.Y. May 22 Morgan Stanley's executive compensation plan received the support of over 90 percent of its shareholders at the bank's annual meeting in its Purchase, New York wealth management headquarters on Monday.

Morgan Stanley avoided protests that dominated other Wall Street firm's annual meetings this year. JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon faced activists during the bank's annual meeting last week who demanded answers about his role on a White House business council.

Morgan Stanley awarded Gorman $22.5 million in 2016, up 7 percent from the year ago period. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in Purchase, New York)
