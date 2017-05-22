UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley shareholders approve executive compensation plan

(Adds details from meeting, CEO quotes)
By Olivia Oran
PURCHASE, N.Y. May 22 Morgan Stanley's
executive compensation plan received the support of over 90
percent of its shareholders at the bank's annual meeting in its
Purchase, New York wealth management headquarters on Monday.
Morgan Stanley avoided protests that dominated other Wall
Street firm's annual meetings this year. JPMorgan Chase & Co
CEO Jamie Dimon faced activists during the bank's annual
meeting last week who demanded answers about his role on a White
House business council.
Morgan Stanley awarded Chief Executive James Gorman $22.5
million in 2016, up 7 percent from the year ago period.
The bank posted an 8 percent return on equity in 2016,
moving closer to the 9 to 11 percent range which Gorman aims to
achieve by the end of 2017.
"We're confident about our targets for this year," Gorman
said. "We're not going to start resetting targets at this
point."
Morgan Stanley shares soared 33 percent in 2016, the biggest
gainer among the largest U.S. banks' stocks. Gains were
particularly strong after the Nov. 8 U.S. election, as investors
bet that President Donald Trump would usher in an era of less
regulation and more economic growth.
"What a difference a year makes," banking analyst Mike Mayo
said during the meeting, noting that Morgan Stanley shares stood
at $26 last year during this time, compared to over $41 today.
Morgan Stanley shareholders also rejected an investor
proposal from the AFL-CIO union that would prohibit stock awards
from vesting for bank executives who resign for government
serice.
The practice has received additional scrutiny in recent
months from investors and lawmakers after it was disclosed that
former Goldman Sachs Group Inc president Gary Cohn would
receive at least $100 million upon taking a job with the Trump
administration.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in Purchase, New York; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)