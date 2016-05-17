Morgan Stanley CEO sticks by performance target in tough questioning

| PURCHASE, N.Y.
PURCHASE, N.Y. May 17 Morgan Stanley
Chief Executive James Gorman on Tuesday stood by his intention
to reach a key performance target after facing sharp questions
from an analyst about whether he can achieve the goals he laid
out.
At the Wall Street bank's annual meeting, CLSA analyst Mike
Mayo asked Gorman how confident he is that Morgan Stanley can
get its return-on-equity up to a range of 9 to 11 percent by the
end of 2017.
That metric is important to shareholders because it measures
how well a bank is using its capital to produce profit. However,
tougher capital requirements and weak revenue has left Morgan
Stanley far from Gorman's goal, reporting just a 6.2 percent
return-on-equity in the first quarter.
Mayo, who seemed skeptical, said his investor clients are
upset. One recently hung up the phone on him out of anger about
Morgan Stanley's performance, he said.
Although the first quarter was "a very challenging
environment" to earn money across Wall Street, Gorman said, he
does not expect that to be the case the rest of this year or in
2017. As a result, he is still confident the bank will hit its 9
to 11 percent return target.
"We think those goals are sensible," he said.
Erskine Bowles, the lead independent director of Morgan
Stanley's board, also said he believed the bank would hit its
target, but that it may have to make other changes to get there.
He did not specify what those changes would be. Morgan Stanley
has been cutting staff and other costs to buoy profits as
revenue has come under pressure.
One thing that could keep markets volatile in the near term
- and possibly hurt trading revenue - is the outcome of a vote
in Britain on whether to leave the European Union, Gorman said.
If that proposal wins support, it would also damage the broader
United Kingdom and London as a city, he added.
After counting votes during the meeting, Morgan Stanley said
shareholders supported management's proposals and opinions in
the proxy. Around 90 percent voted to approve the board's plan
for executive compensation.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)