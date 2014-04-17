Morgan Stanley reduces risky fixed-income assets by 5 pct

BRIEF-STATE STREET SAYS GLOBAL ETF AUM EXCEEDED $2 TRILLION AS OF JAN 31
* GLOBAL ETF ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION EXCEEDED U.S. $2 TRILLION AS OF JANUARY 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 17 Morgan Stanley reduced its fixed-income risk-weighted assets by 5 percent in the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said on Thursday.
The Wall Street bank had $199 billion of those assets according to Basel 3 capital measurements as of March 31, down from $210 billion in the prior quarter, Porat said in an interview.
Morgan Stanley is working toward a goal of having less than $180 billion of risk-weighted fixed-income assets by 2015 in order to free up capital. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra, Editing by Franklin Paul)
April 27 Cannabis company MedMen said on Thursday Chris Leavy, former BlackRock Inc executive, joined the Los Angeles-based firm as co-chairman and a partner.
* FILES FOR POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2qbXhZE) Further company coverage: