MOVES-Klaus Kleinfeld resigns from Morgan Stanley board -filing

NEW YORK, April 21 Klaus Kleinfeld has resigned from Morgan Stanley's board, effective immediately, and will not stand for election at its annual meeting, the Wall Street bank said in a filing on Friday.

Kleinfeld, who had been on Morgan Stanley's board since 2012, resigned as chief executive of Arconic Inc earlier this week after a controversy related to his battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Matthew Lewis)