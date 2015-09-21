Ex-Morgan Stanley adviser pleads guilty in connection with data breach

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK, Sept 21 A former Morgan Stanley financial adviser who was fired in connection with a major breach of client information pleaded guilty on Monday to obtaining confidential records from a bank computer.
Galen Marsh, who worked in Morgan Stanley's private wealth management division, entered the plea in federal court in Manhattan. The plea came nine months after the bank announced it had fired him in connection with a data breach that resulted in account information for hundreds of clients getting published online. (Reporting by Joseph Ax)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.