BRIEF-Morgan Stanley plans to boost capital returns-CFO

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) -

* Morgan Stanley CEO: legal charges in 4Q are 'significant progress' toward resolution of matters

* Morgan Stanley FICC businesses have returns on equity above cost of capital except for rates-CEO

* Morgan Stanley has changed rates trading management and business focus to boost returns-CEO

* Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, CFO Ruth Porat speaking on conference call with analysts

* Morgan Stanley pro forma Tier 1 common ratio under Basel III was 10.5 percent at Dec. 31-CFO

* Morgan Stanley pro forma Tier 1 common ratio under Basel III hurt by 50 basis points due to legal costs-CFO

* Morgan Stanley pro forma supplementary leverage ratio expected to be approximately 4.2 percent-CFO

* Morgan Stanley still expects to exceed required 5 percent supplemental leverage ratio in 2015-CFO

* Morgan Stanley capital ratio targets assume returning more capital to shareholders-CFO

* Morgan Stanley fourth-quarter commodities revenues were "meaningfully lower"-CFO

* Morgan Stanley FICC trading helped by credit, foreign exchange, securitized but hurt by rates-CFO

* Morgan Stanley's profit before taxes in physical commodities business being sold to Rosneft is breakeven-CFO

* Morgan Stanley is focused on returns in FICC trading rather than revenue size-CFO

* Morgan Stanley wealth management's plan to increase lending is most important driver of returns-CFO

* Morgan Stanley is deferring less compensation in institutional securities-CFO

* Morgan Stanley management thinks it is the right time to boost buybacks and begin to raise dividend-CFO

* Morgan Stanley sales of physical commodities businesses will help returns-CFO

* Morgan Stanley's foreign exchange business now produces returns in line with cost of capital-CFO

* Morgan Stanley commodities business being sold to Rosneft is $4 billion worth of risk-weighted assets-CFO

* Morgan Stanley plans to request "consistent increases" in capital returns-CFO

* Morgan Stanley's compensation-to-revenue ratios "aren't going to change a lot"-CEO

* Morgan Stanley wealth management seeing "strong demand" for mortgages-CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: