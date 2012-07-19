Morgan Stanley brokerage boosts profit margin, consolidates

| NEW YORK, July 19
NEW YORK, July 19 Morgan Stanley's wealth
management business boosted its profit margin in the second
quarter, a trend that senior executives expect will continue as
expenses fall after the integration of its joint brokerage
venture with Citigroup.
Morgan Stanley completed its three-year integration of
Citi's Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley's wealth unit on July 8
to form Morgan Stanley Smith Barney as a fully merged unit and
technology platform. Morgan Stanley owns a 51 percent stake in
the venture.
"We can now finally look forward to the benefits of a fully
harmonized business," Chief Executive James Gorman told analysts
on a conference call.
Pre-tax profit margin for the unit increased 3 percentage
points from last year to 12 percent, edging closer to the
company's "mid-teen" target, which it expects to reach by
mid-2013. Morgan Stanley originally set a longer-term goal of 20
percent, which wealth management head Greg Fleming scaled back
last year.
Gorman pointed to the higher pre-tax profit margins as a
sign that the wealth business is faring well as Morgan Stanley
plans to acquire from Citigroup another 14 percent stake in the
joint venture by September. The acquisition would increase its
holding to 65 percent.
Profit in the wealth business rose 66 percent to $306
million, although revenue declined 4 percent to $3.3 billion as
a result of less activity among retail investors, whose
confidence has been hurt by continued market volatility.
SMALLER BROKER FORCE
Morgan Stanley's brokerage force declined 6 percent in the
second quarter from the same period last year to 16,934
advisers. Some veteran advisers jumped ship to rival firms.
During the past quarter alone, the unit lost 259 advisers,
according to Morgan Stanley's latest count.
Total client assets declined 2 percent during the quarter to
$1.7 trillion, as the percentage of brokers with wealthy clients
slid.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney had a number of big broker
departures during the second quarter, with at least 55 veteran
advisers who managed more than $8.6 billion in client assets
leaving the firm, Reuters data showed.
Since January, at least 130 veteran advisers who managed
more than $15 billion in client assets at Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney have left the brokerage.
Many of those defections were driven by increased concerns
over higher fees on client accounts, worries about the bank's
credit downgrade and anticipation of the technology integration,
advisers told Reuters.
Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in an earnings call
that some attrition was expected during the quarter, but that
the rate of departures was low given the environment.
"Human nature is people don't like change," she said,
referring to the process of going through the platform
integration. "Where we really focus is the retention of our top
performers."
Average broker productivity rose 2 percent from last year to
an annual revenue of $775,000 per adviser, but was down from the
first quarter.