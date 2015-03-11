版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 12日 星期四 05:20 BJT

Morgan Stanley nixed preferred buyback in capital plan-source

NEW YORK, March 11 Morgan Stanley withdrew a proposal to repurchase $4.9 billion worth of trust preferred securities in order to get approval from the U.S. Federal Reserve for its capital plan, a person familiar with the matter said.

Morgan Stanley's capital plan originally included buying back those hybrid securities, as well as the dividend increase and common stock buyback that it announced on Wednesday, said the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. That plan would have pushed Morgan Stanley's capital levels below minimum thresholds, so the bank resubmitted a plan without the preferred buyback to gain approval. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by David Gregorio)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐