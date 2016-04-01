版本:
California sues Morgan Stanley over mortgage losses

April 1 The state of California sued Morgan Stanley on Friday, accusing the bank of concealing the risks of complex investments such as residential mortgage-backed securities, causing major losses for investors including the state's public pension funds.

Kamala Harris, the state's attorney general, accused Morgan Stanley of violating several California laws, including its False Claims Act.

The lawsuit was filed in the state superior court in San Francisco.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

