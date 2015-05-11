UPDATE 2-Castleton joins oil trade titans with Morgan Stanley deal

(Updates with details, context paragraphs 12-16)
By Jonathan Leff
NEW YORK May 11 Castleton Commodities
International will buy Morgan Stanley's physical oil
business, the largest and oldest on Wall Street, vaulting the
Connecticut-based merchant into the big leagues of global crude
and fuel traders.
In a long-awaited deal that appears to mark the end of the
Wall Street bank's more than three-decade history as a major
player in physical oil markets, Castleton will gain several
dozen oil tank storage leases, physical oil supply and purchase
contracts, and a team of about a hundred traders.
Neither Morgan Stanley nor Castleton released terms of the
transaction, but analysts estimated the deal to be valued at
slightly more than $1 billion. This principally represents the
value of oil inventories in storage or transit. The deal will
not be material for Morgan Stanley, the bank said.
Castleton, a Connecticut-based trading group now owned by a
private equity group of hedge fund and trading veterans, will
have more scale and scope to compete in the massive global oil
market.
The deal "aligns well with our goal of becoming a top-tier,
global multi-commodity merchant," said CCI's Chief Executive and
President William C. Reed II, a former Enron and hedge fund
trader who has been running the firm since 2008.
Morgan's Global Oil Merchanting unit has traded around 2
million barrels per day (bpd) of crude and oil products over the
past five years, and has 45 oil storage leases for some 30
million barrels, mainly in the United States and Europe, CCI
said.
About a hundred front-office staff, including traders and
shippers, are expected to move to CCI with the transaction,
according to a person familiar with the deal. In total, as many
as 200 employees may transfer to CCI, a second person said. The
bank's Tom Simpson and Fabrizio Zichichi will lead CCI's global
oil trading business, the firm said.
While Morgan Stanley will maintain its client-facing oil
trading business, including both physical and paper
transactions, the sale concludes the bank's years-long effort to
divest a physical trading division that had come under intense
regulatory scrutiny and suffered waning profitability.
The bank still plans to sell its stake in oil tanker group
Heidmar, which was not part of the deal, a source said.
GOING BIG ON OIL
For Castleton oil has been a weaker spot relative to the
group's large books in power, natural gas and gas liquids
markets. Its predecessor firm sold a portfolio of midstream gas
liquid assets for $2 billion.
Castleton, which was originally founded nearly two decades
ago as the energy trading division of French commodities
merchant Louis Dreyfus, has already doubled in size to more than
650 staff since it was bought in 2012 by a private equity group
including famed hedge fund managers Glenn Dubin and Paul Tudor
Jones, as well as Paul Fribourg, the head of Continental Grain.
With the Morgan Stanley team, the group's global headcount
is expected to top 900, according to a person familiar with the
company. While still small compared to rivals like Vitol and
Trafigura, which employ thousands of people to run large
infrastructure subsidiaries or projects, it is a sizeable sum
for a relatively asset-light company, rivals say.
END OF AN ERA
Assuming the deal clears regulatory approval, which is
expected in the second half of the year, it will be the third
time lucky for Morgan Stanley, which has been trying to sell the
division for years as the Federal Reserve stepped up pressure on
Wall Street to get out of the physical commodities business.
Early talks with Qatar failed to clinch a deal, while a
preliminary agreement in late 2013 to sell to Russian oil giant
Rosneft fell apart as Washington stepped up sanctions on Moscow.
Wall Street's largest and most enduring oil trading desk
rose to fame in the early 1990s as a trader named Olav Refvik
secured a host of leases on storage tanks at a key import hub,
earning him the moniker "King of New York Harbor." Refvik and
several other senior founding executives left several years ago.
A Senate investigations report published last year revealed
that while Morgan Stanley used to charter about 100 oil tankers
a month, by 2014 the number had declined to 10-15 a month. Net
revenues from its oil desk had declined from a peak of around
$1.3 billion in 2008 to $676 million in 2012, it showed.
Still, the bank has not completely turned its back on
commodities. It said commodities revenues rose 2 percent in the
first quarter even after its "strong performance" a year
earlier, when cold weather spurred massive volatility.
