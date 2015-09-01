版本:
ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley hires three brokers from Citi, Barclays

Sept 1 Morgan Stanley, the world's largest retail brokerage by its number of advisers, said it hired two brokers from Citigroup Inc's private banking unit.

William Goettert and John Entenberg, who managed $1 billion in client assets and have a combined $5 million in production, joined Morgan Stanley's Boca Raton, Florida office on Aug. 14, the bank said on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley also said it hired Louis Greif from Barclays Plc's U.S. wealth and investment management unit on Aug. 3. Greif has $1.25 million in production.

Both Citi and Barclays were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

