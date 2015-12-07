CORRECTED-Morgan Stanley names Collins to global healthcare banking co-head role: memo

(In paragraph 7, corrects Morgan Stanley's North American
By Mike Stone and Olivia Oran
Dec 2 Morgan Stanley named John Collins
as the co-head of its global healthcare banking group, according
to an internal memo on Wednesday. He replaces Clint Gartin, who
will become chairman of investment banking.
A veteran mergers and acquisitions banker, Collins most
recently served as global operations officer in the investment
banking division.
Collins started his career at Morgan Stanley in 1990 as an
analyst and was promoted to managing director in 2004. He left
to join Moelis & Co in 2010 before rejoining Morgan
Stanley in 2013.
Collins will work alongside healthcare banking co-head
Michele Colocci and will focus on building out the firm's global
client base. He will start at his new role in January.
Gartin joined Morgan Stanley in 1981 and became a managing
director in 1991. He has held a number of roles within the firm,
including chief administrative officer of investment banking and
most recently, vice chairman of investment banking and global
co-head of healthcare.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the
memo.
Morgan Stanley ranks No.3 in North America and No.2 globally
in the M&A advisory league tables, according to Thomson Reuters
data. The healthcare group has advised on high profile deals
recently including Pfizer Inc's $160 billion deal for
Allergan PLC and Shire PLC's and Perrigo Company
PLC's successful defense against a $31 billion hostile
takeover attempt by Mylan NV.
