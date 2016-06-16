UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley global commodities co-head Peter Sherk to leave firm -memo

(Adds background on Sherk, Morgan Stanley's commodities
business)
By Olivia Oran
June 16 Morgan Stanley global commodities
group co-head Peter Sherk is leaving the firm, the bank said
Thursday in a memo.
Nancy King, who co-heads the business, will become sole
head. A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the contents in the
memo.
Sherk's departure comes as Morgan Stanley is moving away
from riskier parts of the commodities business, like owning and
storing oil. Post-crisis regulations and a desire to take less
risk have shifted the bank's commodities operation into a more
traditional trading business in which the bank stands between
buyers and sellers. It is also lending to energy companies and
issuing derivatives that allow clients to hedge market risk.
Morgan Stanley is in the process of moving the commodities
group, which had been housed in Purchase, New York for more than
a decade, to its Times Square headquarters where it can be more
connected with the rest of the firm's fixed income unit.
Sherk and King were named co-heads of commodities in January
2015 after former co-head Simon Greenshields left the firm and
his counterpart Colin Bryce moved to a senior advisory role.
Sherk joined Morgan Stanley in 1999 as a natural gas trader.
He helped build the bank's North American power and gas
practice, rising to become head of natural gas trading in 2006
and head of North American power and gas trading and origination
two years later.
King, who joined Morgan Stanley in 1986 as an oil and
natural gas trader, will become part of the fixed income
operating committee in her new role.
Separately, commodities chief operating officer Martin
Mitchell is also leaving Morgan Stanley, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
Last November, Morgan Stanley completed the sale of its
physical oil business to commodity trading firm Castleton
Commodities, after the U.S. Federal Reserve pressured Wall
Street banks to get out of that type of business.
The transaction ended Morgan Stanley's three-decade history
as a major player in physical oil markets.
Morgan Stanley also sold its controlling stake in oil
storage business TransMontaigne to NGL Energy Partners LP in
2014.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)