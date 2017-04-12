Morgan Stanley compliance chief Fenrich leaving firm

April 12 Morgan Stanley's chief
compliance officer Billy Fenrich is leaving the firm just over a
year after being named to the position.
Fenrich will be replaced by Raul Yanes, according to an
internal Morgan Stanley memo reviewed by Reuters, which was
confirmed by a firm spokesman.
Yanes was most recently a litigation partner at the law firm
Davis Polk & Wardwell and has also served in a number of senior
positions under president George W. Bush, including staff
secretary and assistant to the president and senior counselor to
the attorney general.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York)