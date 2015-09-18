ON THE MOVE-Credit Suisse brokers in L.A. jump to Morgan Stanley

NEW YORK, Sept 18 Three brokers left Credit
Suisse Group's Century City office in Los Angeles to
join a Morgan Stanley branch in the city on Friday, a Morgan
Stanley spokeswoman said.
The brokerage team is led by Stan Trilling, 76, and also
includes Harry Suh and Darren Edwards. They had been with Credit
Suisse for almost eight years. Previously, they worked together
at UBS AG's U.S. brokerage operations.
The team targets accounts of over $500,000, works with about
50 families and generated $4 million to $5 million of revenue in
the past 12 months, said a person familiar with the team.
Credit Suisse fields a small force of about 250 brokers in
the United States. Several in recent weeks said they are
wrestling with rumors that the Swiss bank is considering
shuttering the operation because its profits are lower and its
costs much higher than in other parts of the wealth management
business.
A company spokeswoman declined to comment on broker
departures, but acknowledged that new Chief Executive Tidjane
Thiam is reviewing Credit Suisse's businesses globally. He is
expected to announce results of the review the week of Oct. 21.
Several brokers and executive recruiters said rival firms
have been trying to lure away brokers, but that most are
reluctant to leave until they hear Thiam's plans. The Credit
Suisse U.S. brokerage withdrew hiring offers that were made
before the review began to more than five brokers, several
sources said.
The U.S. brokerage operation is marketed in the Americas as
Credit Suisse Private Bank.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz and Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by
David Gregorio)