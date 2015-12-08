Morgan Stanley to take $150 mln severance charge in Q4

Dec 8 Morgan Stanley will take a $150
million severance charge in the fourth quarter related to a
workforce reduction, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
The charge will cover the cost of cutting jobs of 1,200
workers worldwide, including about 470 front-office employees in
its fixed-income business, a source familiar with the matter
said.
The news was first reported by Bloomberg earlier on Tuesday.
(bloom.bg/1R7Ku17)
Morgan Stanley planned to cut up to 25 percent of its
fixed-income jobs, a person familiar with the matter said last
month.
Metals industry sources told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that
the U.S. investment bank was closing its base metals trading
desks globally, possibly as part of a wider job cuts
program.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran
in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)