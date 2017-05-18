MOVES-Morgan Stanley technology executive Hickson leaves for fintech company

May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based financial technology company said on Thursday.

Hickson, who worked at Morgan Stanley for 15 years, led efforts to help commercialize the bank's internal technology through mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and selling intellectual property.

He is the latest technology executive to leave Wall Street for a newer fintech company. Blockchain startup Chain said in April that it had hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive Tom Jessop as its president.

Founded in 2007, Euroloan offers unsecured consumer loans and revolving consumer credit lines. It also has an arrangement in Finland that lets consumers to pay-by-invoice across the Verifone Systems Inc network, meaning shoppers can receive goods first and then pay later.

Euroloan said in early May that it had doubled the size of its structured financing facility from investor Fortress Investment Group LLC to 120 million euros ($133.7 million).

While at Morgan Stanley, Hickson helped the bank set up its Saudi Arabian investment banking business and expand its Hungary office.

Most recently, he worked with fintech startups to discuss ways that Morgan Stanley could help them grow, such as offering lines of credit to consumer finance companies. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)