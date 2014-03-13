Morgan Stanley names Falloon as head of Asia Pac fixed income - memo

HONG KONG, March 13 Morgan Stanley has named Ben Falloon as head of Asia Pacific fixed income markets, replacing Steve Glynn, who is leaving the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Falloon, who joined Morgan Stanley in 2008, has more than 15 years experience in Asian fixed income markets and will be based in Hong Kong, the memo added.

A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the content of the memo.