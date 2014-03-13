Morgan Stanley names Falloon as head of Asia Pac fixed income - memo

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
HONG KONG, March 13 Morgan Stanley has named Ben Falloon as head of Asia Pacific fixed income markets, replacing Steve Glynn, who is leaving the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Falloon, who joined Morgan Stanley in 2008, has more than 15 years experience in Asian fixed income markets and will be based in Hong Kong, the memo added.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the content of the memo.
* Sinclair broadcast group announces agreement to purchase Bonten Media Group tv stations
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock