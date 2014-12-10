UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley fined $4 million over rule lapse

(Adds comment from Morgan Stanley and the SEC, as well as
background on the fraud case)
By John McCrank
Dec 10 U.S. regulators on Wednesday fined Morgan
Stanley $4 million for failing to enforce rules that
would have prevented the unauthorized buying of Apple Inc
shares by a trader at one of the bank's customer
trading firms that led to the demise of that firm.
Morgan Stanley did not have the required risk management
controls in place to prevent the trader from entering orders
that exceeded pre-set trading thresholds, violating "market
access" rules, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.
"Broker-dealers become important gatekeepers when they
provide customers direct access to our securities markets, and
in this case Morgan Stanley did not live up to that
responsibility," said Andrew Ceresney, director of the SEC's
Enforcement Division.
Morgan Stanley did not admit or deny the SEC's findings. But
a spokesman for the bank said Morgan Stanley has updated its
written rules to address the problem identified by the SEC.
The trader was sentenced last month to 2-1/2 years in prison
for the unauthorized purchase of Apple stock that led to a loss
of $5.3 million for the firm, Rochdale Securities, which was
then undercapitalized and forced to close.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)