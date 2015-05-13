UPDATE 1-FINRA fines Morgan Stanley $2 mln for short-selling violations

(Adds Morgan Stanley comment, details)
May 13 Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog
said it had fined Morgan Stanley $2 million for
violations of short-interest reporting and short-sale rules for
more than six years.
Financial firms are meant to regularly report their short
positions in customer and proprietary accounts.
The information is then made public by the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
Morgan Stanley failed to "completely and accurately" report
its short interest positions in certain securities involving
billions of shares, FINRA said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1IxJAac)
The bank also violated a rule requiring that firms aggregate
their positions in a security to determine if they are long or
short, the regulator said.
The aggregation cannot include security positions of
non-broker-dealer affiliates, however, and Morgan Stanley did so
for seven years, FINRA said, adding that the bank failed to
implement a system that would prevent these violations.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman said the bank had co-operated
fully with FINRA's investigation, self-reported many of the
issues raised in the settlement and has revised its
short-interest reporting policies, procedures and internal
controls.
Morgan Stanley neither admitted nor denied the charges,
FINRA said.
