NY attorney general probes Morgan Stanley, Goldman 'dark pools' -Fox

NEW YORK Aug 5 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley
and Goldman Sachs Group are being investigated by New
York's attorney general as part of a probe into alternative
trading systems known as "dark pools," according to Fox Business
Network.
Morgan Stanley spokesman Mark Lake and the attorney
general's office declined to comment to Reuters on the report. A
spokeswoman for Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for
comment.
Dark pools are broker-run trading venues that let investors
trade shares anonymously and only make trading data available
afterwards, reducing the chance of information leaking about
trade orders. But the lack of transparency around dark pools has
drawn the scrutiny of regulators, concerned that brokers and
proprietary trading firms that use aggressive high-frequency
trading strategies have an unfair advantage over other clients.
Barclays is facing allegations by New York Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman that it lied to clients about its dark
pool. The bank has urged the dismissal of the lawsuit in New
York.
Germany's Deutsche Bank and Switzerland's UBS
and Credit Suisse have said they are being
probed by U.S. regulators as well.
