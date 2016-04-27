版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 01:16 BJT

Morgan Stanley's chief admin officer for wealth unit retires -memo

| April 27

April 27 Morgan Stanley's chief administrative officer for its wealth management division, Lisa Golia, has retired.

Golia is leaving the firm after 17 years to spend more time with her family, Morgan Stanley said Wednesday in an internal memo which was reviewed by Reuters.

Golia's responsibilities will be divided between Chief Operating Officer for the Field Barry Goldstein and Chief Operating Officer for Wealth Management Jed Finn.

Golia was promoted in February to chief administrative officer and also had responsibilities in the field organization.

Her retirement comes on the heels of other management changes within Morgan Stanley's wealth management division.

Andy Saperstein and Shelley O'Connor were named co-heads of the wealth division after Greg Fleming departed the bank in January.

Raj Dhanda, the former head of investment products and services for wealth management, and Sara Furber, who ran institutional businesses within the retail brokerage, also exited the firm earlier this year.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐