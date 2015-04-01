Morgan Stanley boosts CEO pay to $16 mln in 2014 -filing

NEW YORK, April 1 Morgan Stanley's board
boosted Chairman and Chief Executive James Gorman's compensation
by one-third last year, to $16 million from $12 million in 2013,
according to its proxy filing on Wednesday.
The board also increased the amount of long-term incentive
awards that Gorman can receive if he meets certain performance
targets to $6.5 million from $6 million the prior year.
Using another calculation set by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission which includes restricted awards from prior
years and perks, Gorman received $23.3 million in 2014, up from
$14.4 million the prior year.
Morgan Stanley also nominated former Wellington Management
CEO Perry Traquina as a new director to its board. The bank said
two directors, Howard Davies and Robert Kidder, will not be
standing for re-election. Davies is leaving to become chairman
of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Bernard Orr)