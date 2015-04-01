Morgan Stanley boosts CEO pay to $16 mln in 2014 -filing

NEW YORK, April 1 Morgan Stanley's board boosted Chairman and Chief Executive James Gorman's compensation by one-third last year, to $16 million from $12 million in 2013, according to its proxy filing on Wednesday.

The board also increased the amount of long-term incentive awards that Gorman can receive if he meets certain performance targets to $6.5 million from $6 million the prior year.

Using another calculation set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which includes restricted awards from prior years and perks, Gorman received $23.3 million in 2014, up from $14.4 million the prior year.

Morgan Stanley also nominated former Wellington Management CEO Perry Traquina as a new director to its board. The bank said two directors, Howard Davies and Robert Kidder, will not be standing for re-election. Davies is leaving to become chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Bernard Orr)