Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman takes aim at quarterly reporting

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman questioned the need for companies to report earnings every quarter, calling the practice "asinine."
"This is one thing the Brits definitely have figured out with six month reporting," Gorman said on Tuesday at a conference hosted by Bloomberg L.P. in New York. "Why wouldn't that power and information in an organization go into what's best for clients rather than having to report again in another nine weeks?"
Gorman joins Wall Street leaders like BlackRock Inc CEO Larry Fink and JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon who have called on companies and investors to look past quarterly earnings and to encourage more long-term thinking. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by David Gregorio)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
