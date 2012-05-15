ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley adds broker teams from UBS, Merrill

NEW YORK May 15 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage, landed three big adviser teams from rivals Merrill Lynch and UBS, including one team that counts Major League Baseball professionals among its clients.

The new hires, who had managed more than $1.2 billion in client assets at their previous firms, moved to Morgan Stanley Smith Barney last week and joined the firm in California, New York and North Carolina.

They are the latest in a string of big recruits for the brokerage, which had 17,193 advisers managing $1.7 trillion in client assets at the end of March.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney formed after the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit and Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009.

Since April 1, the firm has added at least six adviser teams who managed more than $200 million in client assets each at their previous firms, including two former UBS teams with more than $600 million in client assets, based on moves tracked by Reuters. For the year, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has added teams that managed in total more than $8.5 billion in client assets at their old firms.

NEW HIRES IN MAY

In New York, the Seminara Group joined Morgan Stanley's private wealth management group from UBS Wealth Management Americas , where they managed $660 million in client assets. The advisers, cousins Frank Seminara and Peter Seminara, as well as Robert Knorr and Andrew Goldberg, together generated about $6.7 million in revenue last year.

Frank Seminara, who was named to Barron's 2012 list of top financial advisers in New York, was also previously a professional baseball player who pitched for the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets.

The adviser team, whose clients include professionals in Major League Baseball among other industries, joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Florham Park, New Jersey, where they now report to complex manager Rich Less.

Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, a division of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, caters to ultra-high-net-worth families and foundations with $20 million or more of investable assets.

Also on the move, advisers Phil Huffman and Craig Cox joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in California from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where they managed about $300 million in client assets.

The advisers, who had both been with Merrill since the 1980s, generated more than $1.5 million in revenue last year. They now report to branch manager Al Faber in Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Pasadena office.

Also from Merrill, advisers Susan Rosenthal, Sandra Puff and Monica Tew joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Durham, North Carolina. The advisers, who were joined by client service associates Karen Johnson and Michael Corrigan, managed $250 million in client assets at their old firm.

Rosenthal had been with Merrill for more than three decades. The advisers now report to branch manager Robin Hogan.