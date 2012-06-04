ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley Smith Barney lands Wells Fargo brokers

June 4 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest
U.S. brokerage by client assets, expanded its broker force in
New York with two veteran adviser hires from Wells Fargo &
Company.
Advisers William Schick and Paul Derrick, who generated a
combined $1.5 million in annual revenue, joined Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney on Friday after nearly a decade at Wells Fargo
Advisors, the brokerage unit of the San Francisco-based bank.
The advisers joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Syracuse
office, where they now report to complex manager Dean Wallace.
Both Schick, a three-decade industry veteran, and Derrick, a
two-decade industry veteran, had also previously in their
careers worked at Wall Street brokerage Merrill Lynch.
The advisers are among the latest additions for Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney, which added at least 71 experienced
advisers managing nearly $9 billion in client assets since the
start of the year, based on moves tracked by Reuters.
The firm was formed after the merger of Morgan Stanley's
wealth unit and Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009.
Morgan Stanley, which currently owns a 51 percent stake in the
joint venture, said last week it would buy another 14 percent of
the brokerage.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney had 17,193 advisers managing
$1.7 trillion in client assets at the end of March, making it
the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, followed by Merrill
Lynch and Wells Fargo Advisors.