ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley lands veteran brokers from rivals

The advisers, who moved in late October, managed $431
million in client assets at their old firms and had combined
annual revenue production of more than $4 million.
The additions to Morgan Stanley Wealth Management offset
major defections of veteran advisers over the past quarter, when
the brokerage lost several advisers, each with more than $1
billion in client assets. It is majority owned by Morgan Stanley
, and Citigroup Inc holds a minority stake.
In Florida, advisers Leon Ciobataru and Luiz Boruchowski
joined Morgan Stanley from Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage
owned by Wells Fargo & Co. The advisers, who moved on
Monday, managed $210 million in client assets and produced
annual revenue of $1.8 million. They had been at their old firm
for roughly a decade.
Ciobataru and Boruchowski are now based out of Morgan
Stanley's Miami office and report to complex manager Kevin
McCarty.
In California, adviser Cheryl Young joined Morgan Stanley
from Raymond James Financial Inc, where she managed $221
million in client assets and generated annual revenue of about
$2.4 million. Young had been an adviser with Ameriprise
Financial Inc earlier in her career, according to U.S.
regulatory filings.
Young, who moved on Friday, joined Morgan Stanley's Los
Gatos office and now reports to Palo Alto complex manager Cira
Nickerson.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, one of the largest U.S.
brokerages by client assets and adviser headcount, was formed
out of the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth business and Citi's
Smith Barney in 2009.
The firm, often neck-and-neck with Bank of America Corp's
Merrill Lynch, had nearly 17,000 advisers and about $1.8
trillion in client assets at the end of the third quarter.
Wells Fargo Advisors is the third-largest U.S. brokerage
business, and UBS Wealth Management Americas ranks
fourth. Those firms, along with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
and Merrill Lynch, often vie for similar groups of veteran
advisers.